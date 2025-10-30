Malfeasance charges: FBR field units defy FTO action

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s field formations have reportedly adopted a unique mode to ignore action by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) by deliberately avoiding submission of para-wise comments against allegations of maladministration and administrative excesses.

Tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt, who represents a number of complainants before the FTO, informed that the credibility of the institution of the Tax Ombudsman is at stake as FBR formations are openly violating binding instructions issued by their own parent agency regarding “Submission of Para-Wise Comments on the FTO Complaints.”

Waheed further revealed that, following earlier intervention by the FTO, the FBR had issued categorical directions to all Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue (CCIRs), Director Generals, Chief Collectors, and Commissioners (Appeals) across Pakistan, emphasizing that the FTO had taken serious notice of the practice of filing preliminary objections instead of submitting the mandatory para-wise comments.

He added that the FBR circular had explicitly warned that such tactics hinder the legal process and cause unnecessary delays in time-bound complaint proceedings. The instructions further directed field formations to ensure strict compliance with the FTO requirements.

The FBR’s own instructions clearly state “Para-wise comments on the contents of the complaints as required under Section 10(4) of the FTO Ordinance, 2000 read with Sections 9(1) & 9(2) of the Federal Ombudsmen Institutional Reforms Act, 2013 should be submitted to the Board immediately and preferably at least ten days before the due date.”

Despite this unambiguous directive, many FBR field offices continue to flout these binding instructions, raising concerns about administrative accountability and institutional integrity. Legal experts believe that such persistent non-compliance undermines both the authority of the FTO and public confidence in mechanisms meant to ensure transparent tax administration and fair redressal of grievances.

