BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.8%)
DGKC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
FCCL 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.92%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
GCIL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
NBP 207.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
PTC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
SNGP 130.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.35%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 159,080 Increased By 615.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 48,435 Increased By 100.4 (0.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

Full-scale emergency exercise at Islamabad Airport today

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise at Islamabad International Airport on October 30, 2025 (tomorrow).

The drill will be carried out in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The exercise aims to test the operational readiness, coordination, and response capabilities of all departments responsible for handling emergency situations. A simulated aircraft accident scenario will be enacted, involving participation from rescue, fire, medical, and law enforcement teams.

Passengers and the general public are advised not to be alarmed if they observe smoke, ambulances, or emergency vehicles in and around the airport during the exercise, as these will be part of the planned simulation.

All flight operations will continue as per schedule, and normal airport activities will remain unaffected.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ICAO Islamabad airport emergency exercise planned simulation

Comments

200 characters

Full-scale emergency exercise at Islamabad Airport today

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories