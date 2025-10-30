BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
AJK PM sets conditions for his resignation

INP Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Wednesday set conditions for his resignation.

According to sources, the AJK premier demanded assurances regarding development funds and ongoing projects for his supporting ministers and assembly members.

The sources further said that the AJK premier also insisted that PML-N ministers and ticket holders be given equal funds before the next elections.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) agreed to move a no-confidence motion against the AJK prime minister.

Sources claim that the PPP has already secured the backing of 36 assembly members for the motion. Meanwhile, the AJK premier has not yet resigned, saying that if the opposing parties have the required numbers, they should go ahead and table the no-confidence motion.

