25kg of silver seized at Mochko Checkpost

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate, Karachi, has seized 25 kilograms of silver, valued at approximately Rs 12 million, from a passenger bus intercepted at Mochko Check Post.

Acting on credible intelligence, officers of the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) stopped a passenger bus arriving from Gwadar. Upon thorough inspection, silver bars weighing 25 kilograms were recovered from the luggage of a passenger. The individual failed to produce any legal import or purchase documents, confirming the illicit nature of the consignment.

The seized silver has been taken into custody under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, while the passenger has been detained. Further investigation is underway.