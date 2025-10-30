Retail network expands: Wafi Energy posts Rs3.03bn PAT

KARACHI: Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) has reported a substantial improvement in profitability for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reflecting robust operational growth and network expansion during its first full year of operations in the country.

According to a company announcement, WEPL posted a profit after tax of Rs3.03 billion, a more than four-fold increase from Rs724 million earned in the same period last year. The company attributed the improved financial performance to its expanding retail footprint, strategic investments in premium fuel products, and strong momentum in its lubricants business.

Over the past year, the company commissioned 28 new Shell-branded retail sites, upgraded seven locations, and added 12 Shell Select convenience stores nationwide. WEPL also launched its second eco-friendly Shell fuel station in Rawalpindi, constructed using 7,700 kilograms of recycled plastic in collaboration with Concept Loop, a Wafi Tameer alumni startup. The initiative follows the success of Pakistan’s first retail site built from recycled plastic and a road in Karachi developed using recycled lubricant cans — part of WEPL’s broader sustainability program to repurpose waste material for environmental benefit.

During the quarter, the company introduced the New & Improved Shell V-Power, a premium-grade fuel designed to enhance vehicle performance and efficiency. Its lubricants segment also maintained steady growth, supported by rising demand in the consumer, mining, transport, and construction sectors. WEPL said it continued to strengthen its market position through strategic OEM partnerships and a focus on technical excellence.

In addition to its commercial progress, Wafi Energy Pakistan reinforced its commitment to social responsibility. The company partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply fuel for critical relief and transportation operations during recent floods. It also enhanced internal preparedness and safety frameworks to ensure workforce protection and operational continuity.

Building on its first year of operations, the company said it remains focused on operational excellence, sustainability, and community impact as it consolidates its presence in Pakistan’s downstream energy market.

