HBL, PSL announce major partnership renewal

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Wednesday announced a major partnership renewal, confirming that the two forthcoming editions of Pakistan’s biggest cricket brand shall be known as HBL-PSL-11 and 12.

In a landmark deal, HBL exercised its right to match the Fair Market Value determined by an independent expert valuer for the title sponsorship of the forthcoming two editions of PSL.

This renewal further solidifies a decade-long association, as HBL has been the PSL’s exclusive and proud title sponsor since the League’s inception in 2016 and signifies HBL’s enduring trust and investment in the PSL brand which continues to experience commercial growth.

Since PSL 1, the value of title sponsorship Rights has increased by 505%.

PSL CEO, Salman Naseer, said, “We are absolutely delighted and extremely grateful to HBL for extending their historic association with the Pakistan Super League for HBL-PSL-11 and 12. HBL’s decision to continue their phenomenal journey with the PSL is a powerful statement of confidence in the league’s immense commercial value, its strategic importance to the nation and recognises the league’s position as one of the world’s leading T20 cricket tournaments.”

Salman said, “HBL has been more than a sponsor; they have been a dedicated partner in the journey to develop and showcase the best of Pakistan cricket to the world. We look forward to working closely with them to make the next two seasons our most successful yet.”

Commenting on the partnership; Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Information & Transformation Officer – HBL said, “HBL is pleased to renew its commitment as a Title Sponsor to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) flagship platform, the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL) for two more years till 2027. The Bank remains committed to amplifying the success of this tournament, ensuring the HBLPSL remains a platform that inspires the youth of our cricket loving nation and support the communities that the Bank serves.”

HBL Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Ali Habib, said, “The HBL PSL has evolved into a powerhouse brand and a national institution. Our decision to extend the title sponsorship reflects HBL’s core philosophy of ‘enabling dreams’ - a promise delivered through the PSL platform by launching numerous national and international stars. HBL has and always will support and nourish national endeavours.”

“As the proud title sponsor, we are dedicated to supporting the PCB in delivering the most exciting and world-class cricketing experience in 2026 and 2027, further elevating the stature of HBL PSL on the global stage,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025