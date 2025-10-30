CM felicitates Erdogan on Turkiye Republic Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended warmest congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and people of Turkiye on their Republic Day.

She said in her felicitation message that friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye is deeply rooted in brotherhood and mutual affection. She noted that Turkiye is our brotherly nation and we wholeheartedly share joy of our Turkish brothers and sisters.

She expressed her sincere prayers for Turkiye’s continued progress, prosperity and stability, adding that long standing relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye goes beyond diplomatic ties as it is a bond between two great nations united by history, faith and shared values. She added while acknowledging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visionary leadership that under his guidance, Turkiye has achieved remarkable milestones in terms of development and global standing.

