Print 2025-10-30

PCJCCI, Precision Development (HK) sign MoU to boost trade

Published October 30, 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and Precision Development (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong–based enterprise, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently to enhance trade, investment, and technological cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Jiang Yi, Director, All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), China; Hiu David Chu, CEO of Precision Development (HK) Limited; and He He Amanda, Director of Precision Development (HK) Limited. The ceremony was presided over by Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd), Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI alongside senior members of the chamber’s executive committee.

Nazir Hussain, President PCJCCI, stated that the MoU represents a landmark step in our mission to deepen economic cooperation between Pakistan and China. Establishing PCJCCI’s base in Shenzhen will serve as a bridge for greater connectivity between the private sectors of both countries. We are opening doors for Pakistani businesses to directly engage with Chinese industries and attract investment in sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) said that China’s success in industrial innovation offers Pakistan a model for sustainable economic development. Through this collaboration, we will exchange expertise, attract foreign investment, and create new opportunities for growth under the spirit of “shared prosperity.” PCJCCI remains committed to serving as a reliable conduit for bilateral cooperation and mutual progress.

Jiang Yi, representing the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), stated that the collaboration between PCJCCI and Precision Development (HK) Limited reflects the deep trust and shared goals of China and Pakistan. Shenzhen, being a hub of innovation, is an ideal place for PCJCCI to establish its presence and strengthen connections with Chinese industries. This step will enhance industrial cooperation, promote investment flow, and facilitate the exchange of advanced technologies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

