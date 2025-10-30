Punjab CM says ‘misuse’ of religion for political gains cannot be tolerated

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the misuse of religion for political gains is highly regrettable and intolerable.

She lamented that while Palestinians were celebrating a ceasefire, some miscreants in Pakistan were calling for violent marches on Islamabad instead of showing solidarity with Gaza.

She also criticized burning of vehicles used for public sanitation under ‘Suthra’ Punjab program, calling it a great loss to the people’s hard-earned money. She reiterated that protecting diplomatic missions is the state’s foremost duty and strongly condemned any attempt to attack them.

She said this while presiding over an extraordinary meeting of the Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee. On Chief Minister Punjab’s request, Chairman of Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman attended the meeting as a special guest.

Scholars from all schools of thought expressed their complete support for the Punjab government’s principled stance and endorsed its efforts for maintaining peace in the province. During the meeting, it was decided that the management of sealed mosques will be handed over to Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan.

The CM directed immediate release of individuals proven innocent and directed officials to ensure their dignified return home. She also directed to ensure maintenance of respect for religious symbols and sacred names appearing on posters and banners.

Referring to recent violent incidents, she said that modern weapons were recovered from those who had planned to use them against the state. She emphasised that those who raised arms ceased to be political or religious movements. “We faced difficult times too but chose patience, not violence,” she added. She said that Islam teaches equality before the law and both men and women are equally subject to it. She denounced those using women as shields and hiding weapons in mosques, reiterating that the sanctity of homes and women’s dignity must be upheld.

The Chief Minister said that a person sitting in Adiala prison tweets that 400, 600 people died. He has been in jail for the last two years and still does not stop inciting sedition. She added that the lie of hundreds of people being killed was falsely spread, if it was true, where were the dead bodies, she queried. She stated that if thousands were injured then in which hospitals they were given medical treatment? She said that no videos of the injured and killed came to surface, but only videos of raids and recoveries emerged.

The CM stated that when a police inspector was martyred, his funeral was held and everyone watched. She regretted that why were matters brought to such a tragic point that people were deprived of their loved ones, adding that everyone was surprised to see such a large number of weapons being recovered.

She stated that during the tenure of a person sitting in Adiala prison, people were killed by entering mosques, adding that Ahsan Iqbal was shot at but Allah, the Almighty saved him. She denounced that harsh statements are being made on social media about the security personnel, adding that their agenda is to defame only religious and political parties.

She said that the house of Allah is being used for other purposes instead of worship and preaching religion.

She queried why the state was compelled to take action, noting that while there are many pious individuals among religious groups but those who damaged public property and took innocent lives cannot be justified. She stressed that protecting citizens’ lives, property and dignity is the state’s responsibility and disrupting daily life or attacking security forces in the name of religion is highly unacceptable. She condemned those who are found involved for inciting violence from pulpits and using mosques for political or violent purposes. She underscored that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught mercy instead of destruction. “True lovers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) shed tears when they hear His name, not blood,” she emphasised.

However, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Law & Order were appointed as focal persons for maintaining liaison with the Ulema.

The meeting was briefed that reports regarding innocent detainees can be made via helpline 15.

The Chief Minister described the Ulema as the conscience of the Muslim Ummah, adding that those who guide people according to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are a source of pride for all of us. She emphasised that those who truly love the Holy Prophet (PBUH) express it through compassion and peace instead of violence.

She announced that the Punjab government will fix a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 instead of Rs15,000 for 65,000 mosque Imams across the province, as directed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reduce their dependence on public donations.

The CM appealed to religious scholars to guide the public towards peace and stand by the government in ensuring law and order.

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman stated that the current situation demands peace, calm and adherence to law. He clarified that there is no restriction on the use of loudspeakers or sermons, but their violations must be dealt with an iron hand. Dr Raghib Naeemi said that miscreants must not be given any relief and the state must act firmly.

Sahibzada Asad Ubaid stressed that Pakistan’s protection is a shared responsibility of all stakeholders, while Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar prayed for protection from evildoers.

