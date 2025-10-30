BML 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-30

Boeing reports USD5.4bn loss on large hit from 777X aircraft delays

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

NEW YORK: Boeing reported a USD5.4-billion third-quarter loss on Wednesday as massive added costs from the delayed certification of its 777X aircraft weighed down its results. The aviation giant scored a 30-percent jump in revenues to USD23.3 billion following much higher commercial plane deliveries compared with the year-ago level.

But the performance was marred by a one-time charge of USD4.9 billion on the 777X program, which has faced a prolonged certification process with US air officials.

Boeing 777X aircraft

