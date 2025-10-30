BML 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
BOP 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.56%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
DCL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.24%)
DGKC 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.24%)
FCCL 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.74%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
GCIL 31.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
HUBC 208.37 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.81%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.1%)
MLCF 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
NBP 207.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.78%)
PAEL 48.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 186.97 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.48%)
PREMA 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.79%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.09%)
SNGP 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
TELE 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.01%)
TPLP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TREET 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
TRG 75.15 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.64%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 158,823 Increased By 357.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 48,350 Increased By 15 (0.03%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

BlackRock and Saudi Arabia’s PIF launch new mutual funds

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

LONDON/RIYADH: BlackRock and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, have launched new mutual funds across various asset classes managed by the US asset manager and focused on Saudi equities and Middle East and North Africa fixed income.

Both global and local investors can invest in the products through BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management (BRIM), an investment platform launched in 2024. “BlackRock’s Middle East investment offerings now span multiple public and private market asset classes, including infrastructure, helping to deepen Saudi Arabia’s capital markets and support the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives,” the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia BlackRock mutual funds BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management

Comments

200 characters

BlackRock and Saudi Arabia’s PIF launch new mutual funds

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories