BML 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.43%)
BOP 37.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.24%)
CPHL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
DCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
DGKC 226.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.64%)
FCCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.64%)
GCIL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
NBP 207.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
PTC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
SNGP 130.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.35%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.48 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (3.09%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 159,272 Increased By 807 (0.51%)
KSE30 48,512 Increased By 177 (0.37%)
Caribbean reels from hurricane as homes, streets destroyed

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

CUBA: Cubans waded through flooded houses Wednesday and authorities in Haiti reported 10 dead as Hurricane Melissa blasted across the Caribbean after devastating swaths of Jamaica.

The storm made landfall in Cuba overnight, with the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) describing it as “extremely dangerous” even if starting to weaken.

“It has been a very difficult early morning,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said.

“Extensive damage, and Hurricane Melissa is still over Cuban territory,” he posted on social media. “I urge our people not to let their guard down, to maintain discipline, and to remain safely sheltered.”

Residents in the east of the communist island struggled through flooded homes and inundated streets, with windows smashed, power cables downed and roofs torn off.

AFP reporters in the city of Santiago de Cuba reported that winds were still intense on Wednesday morning and streets were full of tree branches, roof tiles, downed power poles and other debris.

The major hotel in the city had its glass windows shattered and some roof parts brought down.

