Print 2025-10-30

The dishonest and untrustworthy Afghan leadership

Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:42am

The latest round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Turkish capital has collapsed. The talks were aimed at addressing cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. In my view, now the recalcitrant Afghan rulers need to be dealt with sternly, given they feel emboldened following an unprecedented boost in the relationship between their country and India in recent weeks.

Not only have they failed to demonstrate a reasonable conduct in order to appease their new-found master, India, they are now even threatening Pakistan by asking it to draw a lesson or two from the fate of the Soviets, the Americans and the NATO forces. How dare they speak to the foreign media about Pakistan like that! However, the rulers in Kabul conveniently ignore the fact that it was Pakistan that had always contributed to the struggles that the resilient and brave Afghan people waged against the occupying forces in a highly effective and meaningful manner.

More importantly, the incumbent rulers in Kabul are not the real representatives of the Afghan people as they came to power in 2021 following the exit of the US forces through sheer violence and coercion against the vast majority of the Afghan people.

Be that as it may, Defence Minister Khawja Asif has issued a timely warning to belligerent Taliban leadership, telling them that if they wished to test Islamabad’s resolve, they should do so “at your own peril and doom”. We must show no mercy to the dishonest and untrustworthy Afghan leadership.

There must be a total lack of empathy for them. Last but not the least, the Afghan Taliban leaders need to realize that they can no longer nurse the ambitions of carrying out bilateral trade with India through Wagah border.

Shahid Ghumman (Daska, Punjab)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

