BML 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
BOP 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.13%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
CPHL 84.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
DCL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.8%)
DGKC 225.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.42%)
FCCL 50.54 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.92%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
GCIL 31.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
HUBC 208.44 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (0.84%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
KOSM 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
NBP 207.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.82%)
PAEL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
PIAHCLA 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
PIBTL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.74%)
PPL 187.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PREMA 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
PRL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.71%)
PTC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
SNGP 130.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.35%)
SSGC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
TRG 75.35 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.22%)
BR100 16,702 Increased By 108.6 (0.65%)
BR30 52,977 Increased By 491.5 (0.94%)
KSE100 159,080 Increased By 615.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 48,435 Increased By 100.4 (0.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-30

Women over-represented in nearly all unpaid domestic, care roles: ILO

Hamza Habib Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The International Labour Organization (ILO) said that more than 117 million women and men in Pakistan are engaged in unpaid care and domestic work — 66.7 million of them are women.

As the world observes the International Day of Care and Support, the ILO called for stronger recognition of care work and coordinated action to ensure decent work, social protection, and equality for all care workers across the country.

Women are overrepresented in nearly all unpaid domestic and care roles — from cooking and cleaning to livestock tending and childcare. Around 60 per cent of women spend over 15 hours a week on domestic tasks, while less than seven per cent of men do the same. Women also spend significantly more time on livestock management and caring for children, the elderly, or the ill.

This over-representation leads to a time and opportunity poverty for women, creating direct barriers to entering and advancing in the paid domestic and care sectors and segregating them into lower-status roles, and a systemic gender pay gap.

Globally, women represent two-thirds of the health workforce yet earn on average 20 per cent less than men and remain underrepresented in leadership roles.

The ILO’s Decent Work Country Programme (2023–27) identifies domestic, home-based, sanitation and nurses, and community health workers as priority groups for enhanced rights and social protection, while promoting safe and gender-responsive workplaces across the economy.

Geir Tonstol, the Country Director for ILO Pakistan, emphasised, “The ILO in Pakistan aims to transform care work into decent work, providing care workers with dignity, fair wages, and comprehensive social protection. As a pathfinder country to the Global Accelerator for Jobs and Social Protection, Pakistan has the opportunity to leverage global partnerships and experience to scale up domestic investments — creating a virtuous cycle where decent jobs and stronger social protection foster more resilient economies and more just societies.”

Through the ILO–OECD–WHO Working for Health (W4H) initiative, the ILO supports Pakistan’s efforts to integrate occupational safety and health (OSH) into healthcare regulations, improve working conditions, and build workforce capacity.

Investing strategically in the care economy of Pakistan is essential for growth, equity, and gender equality — and it starts with the people who care for us. In the National Health Vision for Pakistan, the government pledges to raise health sector allocation to at least three percent of GDP by the next decade. This investment will help create safer workplaces, strengthen training, and retain quality healthcare professionals. The ILO, together with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), is committed to developing a national OSH policy for the health sector to enhance worker safety and progress toward Universal Health Coverage.

Building on this momentum, the ILO’s Promoting Rights and Social Inclusion (PRS) Project, supported by the Government of Japan, has strengthened the voice and representation for domestic workers in Punjab. In 2025, the United Domestic Workers Federation was registered, representing domestic workers across the province.

“The PRS Project has given voice and visibility to domestic workers in Punjab,” said Arooma Shahzad, General Secretary, United Domestic Workers Federation. “The registration of the Domestic Workers Employers Association and the development of a Code of Conduct for employers are concrete steps that show the commitment of the employers to sit down and open dialogue on this critical issue,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

International Labour Organization Health workers ILO International Day of Care Geir Tonstol

Comments

200 characters

Women over-represented in nearly all unpaid domestic, care roles: ILO

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories