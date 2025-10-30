Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,625 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,586 tonnes of import cargo and 37,039 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of58,586 tonnes comprised of 15,981 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,26,248 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,3,240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,2,904 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate,5,868 tonnes of (Dap),2,657 Tons of Sugar, & 1,688 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,039 tonnes comprised of 9,950 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,15,014 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,54 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,7,114 tonnes of Cement, & 4,907 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 04 ships namely, Zagori, Hui Fa, Celsius, & Jolly Bianco, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely,MT Shalamar, Dolphin 707, Southern Cetacea, Xin Beijing and Alexia sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT TRUST

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hua Chang-66 and Pioneer Gas left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Limco Logger, Epaminidas and Gas Emerald are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 110,372 tonnes, comprising 63,699 tonnes imports cargo and46,673 export cargo carried in 4,736 Containers (2,050 TEUs Imports & 2,686 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ace Halo, Hanyu Freesia, Sintra and Hansa Africa & another ship ‘APL Oregon’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday October 29th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025