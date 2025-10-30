BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,625 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,586 tonnes of import cargo and 37,039 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of58,586 tonnes comprised of 15,981 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,26,248 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,3,240 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,2,904 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate,5,868 tonnes of (Dap),2,657 Tons of Sugar, & 1,688 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,039 tonnes comprised of 9,950 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,15,014 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,54 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,7,114 tonnes of Cement, & 4,907 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 04 ships namely, Zagori, Hui Fa, Celsius, & Jolly Bianco, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely,MT Shalamar, Dolphin 707, Southern Cetacea, Xin Beijing and Alexia sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT TRUST

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hua Chang-66 and Pioneer Gas left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, Limco Logger, Epaminidas and Gas Emerald are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 110,372 tonnes, comprising 63,699 tonnes imports cargo and46,673 export cargo carried in 4,736 Containers (2,050 TEUs Imports & 2,686 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ace Halo, Hanyu Freesia, Sintra and Hansa Africa & another ship ‘APL Oregon’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday October 29th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust export cargo import cargo

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

PM vows to deepen Pakistan-Turkiye relations

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

SHC rules capital gain arising from sale of shares by MND Exploration to PPL does not constitute ‘Pakistan-source income’

Read more stories