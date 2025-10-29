IAEA inspecting in Iran, not seeing any ‘substantive work’, says Grossi

UNITED NATIONS: The U.N. nuclear watchdog is carrying out inspections in Iran, but not at the three sites bombed by the United States in June, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

“We are trying to build it back, and we are inspecting in Iran - not at every site that we should be doing it - but we are gradually coming back. We are not inspecting the stricken sides … we are in discussion with Iran,” he told reporters in New York.

Iran says deal with IAEA hinges on lack of hostile action, including sanctions snapback

When asked about what the IAEA has observed in Iran: “We do not see anything that would give rise to hypothesis of any substantive work going on there.”

“These are big industrial sites where there is movement, there is activity going on and we are very quick to indicate that this does not imply that there is activity on enrichment,” Grossi said.