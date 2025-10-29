Microsoft Azure, 365 down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Microsoft’s Azure and its suite of productivity software were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Azure was down for over 16,600 users and Microsoft 365 was down for nearly 9,000 users, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

“We are investigating an issue with the Azure Portal where customers may be experiencing issues accessing the portal,” Azure said on its status page.