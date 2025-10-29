BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX fall after BoC signals at easing pause; Fed rate decision awaited

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 07:47pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors digested the Bank of Canada’s cautious tone, even as the central bank delivered its second consecutive interest rate reduction.

At 10:22 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.3% at 30,349.11 points.

The BoC reduced its key overnight interest rate to 2.25%, as widely expected. The second consecutive quarter-point cut brings down the rate to the lowest since July 2022.

However, it signaled this could mark an end to its cutting cycle unless the outlook for inflation and the economy changed.

“I don’t read it as too hawkish and I welcome the interest rate cut,” noted Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management.

“Outside of the disruption from tariffs and rhetoric out of Washington, the underlying bigger concern would be weakness in construction and real estate, which should keep the Bank of Canada cutting rates in the short term.”

Later at 2:00 p.m. ET, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to implement a similar 25-basis-point rate reduction, guiding the U.S. economy with limited economic data following nearly a month of government shutdown.

On the TSX, consumer staples and consumer discretionary led the downward momentum, falling 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

Industrials also dropped 0.8%, while rate-sensitive sectors such as financials, real estate and utilities were also trading in the red.

Bucking the trend, materials gained 1.4% with gold rebounding nearly 2%.

Materials stocks have been instrumental in driving the resource-heavy Canadian benchmark’s about 23% gains this year, as gold prices have surged over 50%.

Energy sector gained 0.8% as oil prices also climbed, supported by decreasing U.S. crude inventories and optimism surrounding upcoming talks between U.S. and Chinese leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump began the final leg of his Asia trip, saying he had reached a deal with South Korea and was optimistic about an agreement with China.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump stated he “didn’t come to South Korea to see Canada,” amid an ongoing trade spat between the North American neighbors.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index

Comments

200 characters

TSX fall after BoC signals at easing pause; Fed rate decision awaited

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Israel says it will uphold Gaza ceasefire as strikes kill 104 people

Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilise Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories