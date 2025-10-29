BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
World

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in December, sources say

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 07:28pm

NEW DELHI: Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella is set to travel to India in December, his second visit to the South Asian country this year where he plans to hold meetings with top government officials, two sources with direct knowledge said.

Nadella will address two AI-related conferences in Bengaluru and Mumbai during his visit, which also includes meetings in New Delhi, said one of the sources.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment.

Like other big tech executives, the Indian-born Nadella enjoys strong popularity in a country where engineering degrees are seen as a path to prosperity.

News of his planned visit comes as New Delhi and Washington are trying to iron out trade differences, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his officials are promoting the use of local apps over U.S. firms. Among those is Zoho, which offers cheaper alternatives to cloud-based software tools made by Microsoft.

India’s Policybazaar parent’s profit more than doubles on online insurance growth

During his January visit to India, Nadella announced a $3 billion investment in AI and cloud capacity, and met Modi.

Companies are ramping up their focus on AI in India, where Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Elon Musk’s Grok have exploded in popularity. Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot is used widely too, particularly in companies.

Google this month said it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up an AI data centre in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Nadella will also likely meet key customers and India employees during his visit, the second source said. Microsoft has more than 20,000 employees across 10 Indian cities.

India Microsoft Satya Nadella

