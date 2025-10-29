BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:13pm

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has renewed its title sponsorship of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for another two editions, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Pakistan’s premier cricket tournament, the cricket board said on Wednesday

Under the agreement, the next two editions of the tournament will be titled HBL PSL 11 and HBL PSL 12, continuing a partnership that began with the league’s inception in 2016, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

In a landmark deal, HBL exercised its right to match the fair market value determined by an independent expert for the title sponsorship rights, further strengthening its decade-long association with the PSL.

Since the first season, the value of the sponsorship has surged by more than 500 percent, reflecting the league’s growing commercial appeal.

Perera, Naeem star as Lahore Qalandars win third PSL title

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed gratitude to HBL for its continued support, calling the bank’s decision “a powerful statement of confidence in the league’s immense commercial value and strategic importance to the nation.”

“HBL has been more than a sponsor; they have been a dedicated partner in the journey to develop and showcase the best of Pakistan cricket to the world,” he said, adding that the next two seasons were expected to be the most successful yet.

HBL’s Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Abrar Ahmed Mir, said the bank was pleased to renew its commitment to the PCB’s flagship platform, noting that the PSL continued to inspire the country’s youth and support local communities.

Meanwhile, HBL Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Ali Habib described the PSL as “a powerhouse brand and a national institution,” adding that the bank’s decision to extend the sponsorship reflected its core philosophy of “enabling dreams.”

“As the proud title sponsor, we are dedicated to supporting the PCB in delivering a world-class cricketing experience in 2026 and 2027, further elevating the stature of the HBL PSL on the global stage,” Habib said.

HBL PSL PSL 11 PSL sponsorship

Comments

200 characters

HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Israel says it will uphold Gaza ceasefire as strikes kill 104 people

Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilise Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Read more stories