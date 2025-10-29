HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has renewed its title sponsorship of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for another two editions, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Pakistan’s premier cricket tournament, the cricket board said on Wednesday

Under the agreement, the next two editions of the tournament will be titled HBL PSL 11 and HBL PSL 12, continuing a partnership that began with the league’s inception in 2016, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

In a landmark deal, HBL exercised its right to match the fair market value determined by an independent expert for the title sponsorship rights, further strengthening its decade-long association with the PSL.

Since the first season, the value of the sponsorship has surged by more than 500 percent, reflecting the league’s growing commercial appeal.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer expressed gratitude to HBL for its continued support, calling the bank’s decision “a powerful statement of confidence in the league’s immense commercial value and strategic importance to the nation.”

“HBL has been more than a sponsor; they have been a dedicated partner in the journey to develop and showcase the best of Pakistan cricket to the world,” he said, adding that the next two seasons were expected to be the most successful yet.

HBL’s Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Abrar Ahmed Mir, said the bank was pleased to renew its commitment to the PCB’s flagship platform, noting that the PSL continued to inspire the country’s youth and support local communities.

Meanwhile, HBL Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Ali Habib described the PSL as “a powerhouse brand and a national institution,” adding that the bank’s decision to extend the sponsorship reflected its core philosophy of “enabling dreams.”

“As the proud title sponsor, we are dedicated to supporting the PCB in delivering a world-class cricketing experience in 2026 and 2027, further elevating the stature of the HBL PSL on the global stage,” Habib said.