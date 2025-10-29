BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.73%)
BR30 52,550 Decreased By -406.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Suzuki aims to reclaim India market share with SUVs, expanded production

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 04:34pm

TOKYO: Suzuki Motor plans to launch eight sport utility vehicles in India over the next five to six years as it looks to reclaim market share lost to rivals, the Japanese automaker’s president Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.

The company is aiming to bring its share of the Indian market - currently at 38% - back to its pre-pandemic level of around 50%, even as competition is at its fiercest since Suzuki began operating in India four decades ago, he said.

“India is Suzuki’s most critical market and we have big plans for India,” Suzuki said on the sidelines of the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

Suzuki wants to be the biggest seller of electric cars in India and maintain its lead as the country’s biggest car exporter, he added.

FIGHTING OFF RIVALS, BOOSTING PRODUCTION CAPACITY

The new SUVs will bring Suzuki’s total product portfolio in India to 28 models.

“We are carefully bringing products and technologies to fulfill aspirations of people … from entry-level to large SUVs and MPVs,” Suzuki said.

India’s TVS Motor profit jumps on exports, tax-cut fueled demand

He said the push would bring multiple powertrains to India, including hybrids as well as compressed natural gas and biogas-powered cars.

He did not give a timeline for meeting the goals.

Suzuki’s ambitious plans for India come as its local unit, Maruti Suzuki - still India’s biggest carmaker - has lost ground to rivals Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

In August, Suzuki announced plans to invest $8 billion in India, doubling a commitment it made earlier in the year.

The company’s president said the money will be invested in expanding annual production capacity in India to 4 million units from some 2.5 million units currently. Of this, a quarter will be used for exports.

“We would like to grow India as Suzuki’s global production hub,” Suzuki said.

India suzuki SUV Suzuki Motor

Comments

200 characters

Suzuki aims to reclaim India market share with SUVs, expanded production

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s exports as share of GDP shrinking: World Bank

Read more stories