PTA, Meta launch Instagram’s Teen Accounts

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Meta, inaugurated Instagram’s new safety feature “Teen Accounts”, designed to enhance online protection for young users in Pakistan.

The launch event was attended by representatives from Meta, UNICEF/NCRC, and key child protection stakeholders.

The program included awareness sessions and live demonstrations on online safety tools, complaint mechanisms, and best practices for youth digital wellbeing.

The feature automatically places users under 16 into Teen Accounts, restricting unwanted contact and filtering sensitive content, while allowing safe digital exploration.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, HI (M) SI, reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to building a safer digital ecosystem, emphasizing that the launch of Teen Accounts marks a major step toward protecting Pakistan’s youth online.

Dr Priyanka Bhalla, Head of Safety Policy for South Asia at Meta, appreciated PTA’s continued collaboration, noting that Meta’s global safety initiatives are empowering millions of teenagers worldwide, including in Pakistan, to enjoy a secure online experience.