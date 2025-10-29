BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.73%)
BR30 52,550 Decreased By -406.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Pakistan

PTA, Meta launch Instagram’s Teen Accounts

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2025 04:03pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Meta, inaugurated Instagram’s new safety feature “Teen Accounts”, designed to enhance online protection for young users in Pakistan.

The launch event was attended by representatives from Meta, UNICEF/NCRC, and key child protection stakeholders.

The program included awareness sessions and live demonstrations on online safety tools, complaint mechanisms, and best practices for youth digital wellbeing.

The feature automatically places users under 16 into Teen Accounts, restricting unwanted contact and filtering sensitive content, while allowing safe digital exploration.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, HI (M) SI, reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to building a safer digital ecosystem, emphasizing that the launch of Teen Accounts marks a major step toward protecting Pakistan’s youth online.

Dr Priyanka Bhalla, Head of Safety Policy for South Asia at Meta, appreciated PTA’s continued collaboration, noting that Meta’s global safety initiatives are empowering millions of teenagers worldwide, including in Pakistan, to enjoy a secure online experience.

