BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.73%)
BR30 52,550 Decreased By -406.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

  • US president says this at Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea
Reuters Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 03:55pm

NEW DELHI: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he prevented a war between India and Pakistan this year by threatening both nations with 250% tariffs, the highest he has mentioned on any country.

“If you look at India and Pakistan … they were going at it,” Trump said at the Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea. “Seven planes were shot down. They were really starting to go.”

Trump said he called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s leaders to say that Washington would halt trade and impose massive tariffs if the fighting that briefly flared up in May continued.

“I said I was going to put 250% on each country, which means you’ll never do business … That’s a nice way of saying we don’t want to do business with you,” Trump said, to applause from the audience, as he referred to trade deals with several Asian countries in a speech.

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

Trump has previously made similar assertions about warning both countries of a halt in trade during the military strikes - assertions that India has dismissed.

India and Pakistan’s foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump’s remarks.

India’s foreign ministry has previously said that Modi confronted Trump during a phone call between the two leaders in June, saying no discussion about U.S.-India trade or U.S. mediation took place during the four-day conflict.

Pakistan thanked Trump for playing a mediating role and nominated him for a Nobel Prize for stopping the war.

Trump said both sides initially resisted his call for a ceasefire, but later backed down.

Trade agreement with US: Pakistan govt says secured lowest tariff rate in South Asia

“They both said, ‘No, no, no, you should let us fight.’ After literally two days, they called up and said, ‘We understand’, and they stopped fighting,” he said.

Washington has subsequently imposed punitive tariffs of up to 50% on certain Indian goods, including an additional 25% levy from August 27 over New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil, even as both sides hold talks on a trade deal.

Trump has lowered Pakistan tariffs to 19% from an initial 29%.

Donald Trump Narendra Modi India Pakistan Tariffs US tariffs Pakistan tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s exports as share of GDP shrinking: World Bank

Read more stories