Ghani Global Holdings plans to invest Rs500mn in new transportation unit

Ghani Global Holdings Limited (GGL), formerly known as Ghani Gases Limited, has announced plans to establish a transportation business unit, with an estimated total investment of Rs450 million to Rs500 million.

The listed company disclosed the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the proposed venture will begin operations “initially with a proposed fleet size of 16 trucks”, marking GGL’s entry into the logistics and transportation sector.

The Board of Directors, during its meeting held on October 29, 2025, also authorised the company to explore various debt and equity funding options to finance the initiative. This includes “but not limited to bank term financing, lease financing arrangements and the possible issuance of ‘Class- B Tracking Shares’”, subject to regulatory compliance and further board approval.

However, GGL clarified that the current approval is purely exploratory and should not be interpreted as a Rights Issue or public offering under the Companies Act, 2017, or PSX regulations.

Analysts say the company’s latest move indicates its intent to diversify its operations and potentially leverage synergies within its industrial portfolio.

Ghani Gases (Private) Limited (GGL) was incorporated in Pakistan on November 19, 2007, as a company limited by shares under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 and was converted into a public company on February 12, 2008.

The principal activity of the company, subsequent to the separation of the manufacturing undertaking, is to manage investments in its subsidiary and associated companies.