BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,664 Decreased By -73.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 52,734 Decreased By -222.5 (-0.42%)
KSE100 158,989 Decreased By -1111.9 (-0.69%)
KSE30 48,524 Decreased By -335.4 (-0.69%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes-Benz profit plunges on China slump and US tariffs

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2025 12:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

FRANKFURT: German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz reported plunging third-quarter profit Wednesday, hit by weak sales in China as well as US tariffs.

Net profit at the Stuttgart-based company fell 30.8 percent to hit 1.19 billion euros ($1.38 billion), beating analyst expectations of 1.09 billion euros in a poll by financial data firm FactSet.

“Our third-quarter results are in line with our full-year guidance,” Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kaellenius said.

In July, the firm lowered its outlook for the year after US President Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught and said it expected revenue for 2025 to be “significantly below” the 146 billion euros it took in last year.

Car exports from the European Union are subject to a tariff of 15 percent under an EU-US deal unveiled late July, down from 27.5 percent but far higher than the 2.5 percent in force before Trump launched his trade war in April.

Mercedes-Benz – which has a plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama – also has to grapple with US duties of 25 percent on imports of car parts that come from outside North America.

Sales by volume in key market China meanwhile fell 27 percent in the third quarter, helping drag overall sales down 12 percent.

The country – also the world’s largest car market – has become a battleground for German carmakers amid a brutal price war and fierce competition from local players like BYD.

Mercedes Benz

Comments

200 characters

Mercedes-Benz profit plunges on China slump and US tariffs

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

NBP’s profit up over 650%, clocks in at Rs23.3bn in 3QCY25

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Read more stories