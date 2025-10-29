China stocks rise as market awaits Trump-Xi meeting

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Wednesday, as investor sentiment remained upbeat on trade headlines ahead of a key leadership meeting between Beijing and Washington. Hong Kong markets were closed for a local holiday.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss a trade framework to reduce US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing’s commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, media reported on Tuesday.

Investors are watching closely for details from the Trump-Xi meeting, which is expected to take place in South Korea on Thursday.

Meanwhile, China unveiled a full proposal for its five-year development plan on Tuesday, which suggests the country aims to keep economic growth within a “reasonable range”. UBS economist Zhang Ning thinks that implies a growth target of 4.5%-5%.

Market reaction was limited on the proposal as China just concluded its high-stakes plenum last week and vowed to boost consumption and technological innovation.

China’s CSI New Energy Index rose more than 3% even as the five-year plan omitted electric vehicles from its list of strategic industries, marking their first exclusion in more than a decade.

Stocks related to Nvidia concept broadly rose, with Guochuang Software up 13%, following a 5% overnight rally in the global chip giant.