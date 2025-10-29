BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,664 Decreased By -73.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 52,734 Decreased By -222.5 (-0.42%)
KSE100 158,989 Decreased By -1111.9 (-0.69%)
KSE30 48,524 Decreased By -335.4 (-0.69%)
Oct 29, 2025
Markets

China stocks rise as market awaits Trump-Xi meeting

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.5% by the lunch break
Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 12:13pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Wednesday, as investor sentiment remained upbeat on trade headlines ahead of a key leadership meeting between Beijing and Washington. Hong Kong markets were closed for a local holiday.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

  • US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will discuss a trade framework to reduce US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing’s commitment to curb exports of fentanyl precursor chemicals, media reported on Tuesday.

  • Investors are watching closely for details from the Trump-Xi meeting, which is expected to take place in South Korea on Thursday.

  • Meanwhile, China unveiled a full proposal for its five-year development plan on Tuesday, which suggests the country aims to keep economic growth within a “reasonable range”. UBS economist Zhang Ning thinks that implies a growth target of 4.5%-5%.

  • Market reaction was limited on the proposal as China just concluded its high-stakes plenum last week and vowed to boost consumption and technological innovation.

  • China’s CSI New Energy Index rose more than 3% even as the five-year plan omitted electric vehicles from its list of strategic industries, marking their first exclusion in more than a decade.

  • Stocks related to Nvidia concept broadly rose, with Guochuang Software up 13%, following a 5% overnight rally in the global chip giant.

  • Non-ferrous metals shares jumped 3%.

