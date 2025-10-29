Aston Martin escape sanctions after ‘very minor’ F1 cost cap breach

LONDON: Aston Martin committed a “very minor” procedural breach of Formula One’s cost cap regulations last year due to exceptional circumstances but will face no penalties, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said the other nine teams and five engine manufacturers were all in compliance, despite speculation last week that a more substantial breach might be announced.

The FIA said the breach, involving a failure to submit signed versions of its audited annual financial statements by a March deadline, was due to unpredictable circumstances outside the team’s control.

Significantly, Aston Martin had not exceeded the cost cap level.

The Silverstone-based team had acted cooperatively and in good faith, added the FIA, entering an Accepted Breach Agreement last month to resolve the matter.

“The Cost Cap Administration confirm that there is no accusation or evidence that AMR has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breach,” the FIA said.

Speculation about a team being in breach of the cost cap had mounted after the FIA was late publishing the accounts for the 2024 season.

Confirmation of teams’ compliance had come much earlier in previous years.