BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
BOP 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.5%)
DCL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 232.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
FCCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.23%)
FFL 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
HUBC 207.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.11%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.36%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
MLCF 95.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.34%)
NBP 211.80 Increased By ▲ 10.25 (5.09%)
PAEL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
PIAHCLA 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
POWER 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 189.35 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (1.32%)
PREMA 39.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
PRL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.47 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (2.97%)
SSGC 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
TELE 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
TRG 73.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 52,966 Increased By 9.3 (0.02%)
KSE100 159,681 Decreased By -420.5 (-0.26%)
KSE30 48,738 Decreased By -121 (-0.25%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Aston Martin escape sanctions after ‘very minor’ F1 cost cap breach

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Aston Martin committed a “very minor” procedural breach of Formula One’s cost cap regulations last year due to exceptional circumstances but will face no penalties, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said the other nine teams and five engine manufacturers were all in compliance, despite speculation last week that a more substantial breach might be announced.

The FIA said the breach, involving a failure to submit signed versions of its audited annual financial statements by a March deadline, was due to unpredictable circumstances outside the team’s control.

Significantly, Aston Martin had not exceeded the cost cap level.

The Silverstone-based team had acted cooperatively and in good faith, added the FIA, entering an Accepted Breach Agreement last month to resolve the matter.

“The Cost Cap Administration confirm that there is no accusation or evidence that AMR has sought or obtained any undue advantage as a result of the breach,” the FIA said.

Speculation about a team being in breach of the cost cap had mounted after the FIA was late publishing the accounts for the 2024 season.

Confirmation of teams’ compliance had come much earlier in previous years.

Formula One Aston Martin International Automobile Federation

Comments

200 characters

Aston Martin escape sanctions after ‘very minor’ F1 cost cap breach

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

Trump talks up trade deal prospects as Asia tour hits South Korea

Read more stories