BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
BOP 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.46%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
DGKC 232.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 207.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
NBP 211.80 Increased By ▲ 10.25 (5.09%)
PAEL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PREMA 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.26%)
SSGC 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
TRG 73.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 52,985 Increased By 28.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 159,619 Decreased By -482.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 48,706 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.31%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Floods kill at least 9, leave 5 missing in central Vietnam

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 11:33am

HANOI: Floods triggered by record heavy rains have killed at least nine people and left five others missing in central Vietnam, the government said on Wednesday.

Six of the fatalities were in Danang, home to one of the country’s most popular beaches, and the ancient town of Hoi An, the government said in a statement.

The floods have also inundated more than 103,000 houses, mostly in the country’s top tourist sites of Hue and Hoi An, the government’s disaster agency said in a separate report.

Vietnam is prone to often deadly storms and flooding that cause widespread property damage, especially during the storm season from June until October.

Heavy rains continue to lash the UNESCO-listed former imperial capital Hue and the ancient town of Hoi An, the agency said, after rainfall in the area hit a record high in the 24-hour period ending late on Monday, exceeding 1,000 millimetres.

Photos circulating on state media showed that much of Hoi An remained inundated by flood water, with several houses submerged up to their roofs.

In Hue, 32 out of 40 communes had been hit by flood waters with depths of 1-2 metres.

In nearby Danang, water in most of its reservoirs has reached maximum depths, while water levels in its rivers also continued to rise, the government said.

“Widespread flooding continues in low-lying areas along rivers and in urban areas, with high risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas of Danang,” it said.

Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 36 in Vietnam

Landslides have occurred in several areas, cutting off traffic and knocking down power grids, the disaster agency said, adding that the country’s state-run railway firm hasn’t yet been able to resume services between capital Hanoi and business hub Ho Chi Minh City following a suspension on Tuesday.

Heavy rain will continue in central Vietnam over the next two days, with rainfall in some areas staying above 400 millimetres from early Wednesday until late Thursday, according to the government’s weather forecast agency.

Vietnam Vietnam flood

Comments

200 characters

Floods kill at least 9, leave 5 missing in central Vietnam

Positive momentum returns to PSX; KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Oil dips on worries about Russian sanctions, OPEC+ output increase

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

Trump talks up trade deal prospects as Asia tour hits South Korea

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

Read more stories