BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
BOP 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
CPHL 86.97 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.46%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
DGKC 232.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 207.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.74%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
MLCF 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.24%)
NBP 211.80 Increased By ▲ 10.25 (5.09%)
PAEL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.13%)
PREMA 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
PRL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
SNGP 132.85 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.26%)
SSGC 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
TELE 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
TREET 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
TRG 73.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.54%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 16,736 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
BR30 52,985 Increased By 28.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 159,619 Decreased By -482.1 (-0.3%)
KSE30 48,706 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.31%)
World

Scott Bessent urges Japan government to give BOJ scope to raise interest rates

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 10:55am

TOKYO: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Japan’s government on Wednesday to give the central bank scope to raise interest rates, escalating his warning to Tokyo against keeping the yen too weak through prolonged low borrowing costs.

The dollar fell 0.3% to 151.59 yen after the comments, which revived market expectations of a near-term interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

“I am encouraged by her deep understanding of how Abenomics has moved from a purely reflationary policy to a program that must balance growth and inflationary concerns for the citizens of Japan,” Bessent wrote about his meeting with Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Monday.

“The government’s willingness to allow the Bank of Japan policy space will be key to anchoring inflation expectations and avoiding excess exchange rate volatility,” he added.

The comments come ahead of the BOJ’s two-day policy meeting ending on Thursday, when markets widely expect the central bank to hold off on raising interest rates.

They also followed a statement by Bessent on Tuesday, which said he called for a “sound monetary policy” in Japan to anchor inflation expectations during his meeting with Katayama.

Bessent’s comments add to complications for the administration of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is known as an advocate of expansionary fiscal and monetary policy.

In overseeing Washington’s trade and exchange-rate talks with Tokyo, Bessent has repeatedly signalled his preference for tighter Japanese monetary policy.

Some analysts see Washington pursuing a weak-dollar policy that would boost US exports, thereby applying pressure on Japan to allow the yen to appreciate against the dollar.

BOJ Japan government US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama

