BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei crosses 51,000 for first time on tech optimism

  • The tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Index was up 2.05% at an unprecedented 51,249.82
Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2025 08:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average surged past the key 51,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, underpinned by investor optimism over artificial intelligence sector investments.

The tech-heavy Nikkei 225 Index was up 2.05% at an unprecedented 51,249.82, as of the midday break. The index crossed the key psychological barrier of 50,000 on Monday.

The broader Topix index edged up less than 0.1%, as a stronger yen weighed on most non-tech shares.

Advantest, a key chip-testing equipment supplier to major technology companies, soared more than 20% after the firm hiked its annual profit forecast by one quarter on surging demand.

“Stocks such as Advantest and SoftBank Group are essentially driving the stock market,” said Nomura Securities strategist Wataru Akiyama. “It’s unclear how long this will last. Once the initial wave passes, the upward momentum may ease.”

All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs after AI darling Nvidia said it will build artificial intelligence supercomputers for the U.S. energy department.

Shares of Microsoft jumped after the tech company reached a deal that permits OpenAI to restructure into a public benefit corporation while giving Microsoft a 27% stake in the ChatGPT maker.

Japan’s SoftBank Group, a major investor in chips and AI, climbed 2.1% and was the second-biggest driver of the Nikkei in terms of index points. Lasertec, another semiconductor heavyweight, surged 7.8%.

There were 65 advancers in the Nikkei against 160 decliners. The largest losers were Nidec, which lost another 7.3% after being marked for exclusion in the Nikkei, followed by SHIFT, down 5.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei crosses 51,000 for first time on tech optimism

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories