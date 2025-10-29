BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
European shares pause after record rally, earnings

Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

FRANKFURT: European shares retreated on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions of record highs, as investors shifted their focus to corporate earnings from US-China trade developments.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.2 percent lower, with most major regional indexes mirroring the move.

Spain’s blue-chip IBEX 35 eclipsed its 2007 threshold to set an all-time high, up 0.5 percent. Growth in Spanish banks boosted the index, outpacing the broader European banking sector.

Finland’s benchmark index closed 1.8 percent higher, at an over three-year high. Nokia jumped over 20 percent to its highest level since 2016, after AI bellwether Nvidia said it planned to invest USD1 billion in the telecom equipment provider.

The broader telecom index outperformed peers with a 2.2 percent rise.

Conversely, heavyweight healthcare shares fell 1.7 percent, with Swiss drugmaker Novartis down 4.2 percent despite meeting third-quarter profit forecasts.

The European construction and materials sector fell 0.8 percent, dragged down by a 5.9 percent loss at chemicals firm Sika after a rating downgrade.

Banks added 0.8 percent. HSBC rose 4.6 percent after boosting its income outlook and vowing to shift into growth mode with its Hang Seng Bank takeover. London’s FTSE 100 topped 9,700 points for the first time.

Limiting gains was BNP Paribas, down 3.5 percent after the French bank missed third-quarter profit forecasts.

European stocks have had a recent rally to record highs, boosted by optimism over a potential US-China trade deal ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart in South Korea on Thursday. A trade deal would halt heavier US tariffs and Chinese rare earth export controls, helping allay some recent worries about tensions between the two economic powers.

“Market participants are very much now in the mindset that trade and Sino-US relations are kind of solved and on a much better footing at least temporarily,” Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone, said.

Major central bank policy announcements will be watched this week. The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank is likely to hold rates on Thursday.

