Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 177,290 tonnes of cargo comprising 112,207 tonnes of import cargo and 65,083 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 112,207 tonnes comprised of 49,088 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,373 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,732 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 2,585 tonnes of (Dap), 3,679 tonnes of Sugar, & 40,750 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,083 tonnes comprised of 44,763 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 80 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,880 tonnes of Cement, & 9,360 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Abram Schulte and MsKalina, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Cscl Neptune, Ayrin, Feng Hai 66, Oocl Dalian, One Majest and Hmm Forest, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier ‘Sriwangi-V’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Al-Bert-P and Limco Logger are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 98,314 tonnes, comprising 51,837 tonnes imports cargo and 46,477 export cargo carried in 4,998 Containers (2,585 TEUs Imports & 2,413 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Start and Epaminodas & four more ships, Hua Chuang-66, Sirtaki, Gas Emerald and Sintra carrying Palm oil, Container, Mogas, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, QICT, FOTCO, EVTL and PIBT on Tuesday October 28th, 2025.

