BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) is set to conduct a comprehensive study on the country’s solar energy market, including grid capacity constraints that limit the uptake of solar power, sources in the CCP told Business Recorder.

Under Section 28(b) of the Competition Act, 2010, the CCP undertakes sectoral research through its Centre of Excellence in Competition Law (CECL). These studies aim to better understand industry dynamics and identify challenges faced by market participants.

The resulting recommendations are shared with relevant stakeholders — including government bodies, regulators, industry representatives, and academia — to support evidence-based policymaking and decision-making.

Tax on imported solar panels: what does it mean for Pakistan’s renewable energy future?

According to sources, the CCP is currently conducting research on Pakistan’s solar energy market. Given the market’s complexity and limited data availability, the CCP has sought expert input to gain deeper insight into its various segments. The CCP believes that expert knowledge and experience will be vital in identifying the key factors affecting competition — including regulatory, structural, strategic, and efficiency-related barriers.

As part of the study, the CCP has sought detailed responses from the Power Division on several issues, including: (i) what is the role of Power Division in the solar energy sector of Pakistan?(ii) what is the current policy framework to promote solar energy? (iii) are there any upcoming amendments or new policies related to solar energy?(iv) how is the Power Division coordinating with provincial governments for solar sector development? (v) are there specific measures in place to ensure level playing field for private sector solar companies? (vi) how would Power Division describe the current structure of Pakistan’s solar market (utility- scale, distributed generation, net metering, off-grid? (vii) is there evidence of market dominance or anti-competitive practices in the solar value chain? (viii) How easy is the entry of new domestic or foreign companies in the solar market? (ix) What is the process of awarding utility-scale solar projects under the current policy framework? (x) How is tariff for the solar power projects determined, and do they encourage competition? (xi) Are there challenges in securing long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs) for solar projects? (xii) What are the main challenges in integrating solar power into the national grid? (xiii) How effective has the net-metering policy been in promoting rooftops and distributed solar installations? (xiv) Are there grid capacity constraints that limit the uptake of solar energy? And (xv) What are the challenges for investors in the solar energy sector?

Secretary Power, Dr. Fakhr e Alam Irfan recently informed a parliamentary panel that currently Pakistan’s net metering stands at 6,000 MW whereas 12,000 MW generation is from the off-grid systems installed by the consumers. He argued that the rapid growth in installation of solar systems raised concerns about national grid stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

solar power Competition Commission of Pakistan energy sector power sector Power Division CCP solar energy

Comments

200 characters

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

QTA for Q1FY26: FPCCI rejects proposed positive adjustment

Plan to increase Indonesia’s palm oil quota under study

Read more stories