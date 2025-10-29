BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.37%)
CPHL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.55%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.57%)
DGKC 233.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.47%)
FCCL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.78%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.67%)
GCIL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.67%)
HUBC 210.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.23%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.71%)
MLCF 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.19%)
NBP 203.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
POWER 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.73%)
PPL 189.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.14%)
PREMA 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.71%)
PRL 35.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.38%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
TREET 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.82%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.7%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Pak-Afghan talks deadlocked after border violence

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan to secure a lasting truce after their bloodiest clashes in years were deadlocked Tuesday, with a Pakistani security source saying a “last-ditch effort” was underway.

After an initial 48-hour ceasefire between the warring neighbours lapsed, a second truce emerged on October 19 following talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, though its terms remain unclear. Talks in Istanbul began Saturday and aimed to establish long-term peace.

They stretched into an 18-hour marathon session on Monday, according to Pakistan’s state-run Radio Pakistan.

A Pakistani security source said the Afghan Taliban delegation initially agreed to Islamabad’s call for “credible and decisive action” against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

But the Afghan side “reversed its position repeatedly after instructions from Kabul”, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the talks publicly.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had warned on Saturday that failure to reach a deal could lead to “open war”.

“We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them,” he said ahead of the Istanbul talks.

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry, said that any attack would be met with a response “that will serve as a lesson for Pakistan and a message for others”.

“It’s true that we do not possess nuclear weapons, but neither did NATO nor the United States manage to subdue Afghanistan despite 20 years of war,” Qani told Afghan media outlet Ariana News.

The border between the two neighbours has been closed for two weeks, with only Afghans expelled from Pakistan allowed to cross.

In the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak, a driver told AFP that “fruit is rotting” in trucks.

“There are 50 to 60 trucks, some with apples, others with pomegranates and grapes,” said 25-year-old Gul, who only gave his first name.

“We wait and call on the government to reopen” the border, he said.

The violence killed at least 50 Afghan civilians and wounded 447 others in one week, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) told AFP on Monday.

Pakistan’s military said on October 12 that 23 personnel had been killed and 29 wounded, without detailing civilian casualties.

TTP Istanbul Pak Afghan border Pakistan and Afghanistan Turkiye Pak Afghan peace talks

Comments

200 characters

Pak-Afghan talks deadlocked after border violence

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

QTA for Q1FY26: FPCCI rejects proposed positive adjustment

Plan to increase Indonesia’s palm oil quota under study

Read more stories