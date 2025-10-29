NCCIA DG removed

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday removed Director General (DG) of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Waqarud Din Syed, a BS-20 officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) from his position, and appointed Syed Khurram Ali, a BS-20 PSP officer, as the new head of the agency.

According to a notification, with the approval of the federal government, Waqarud Din Syed, a BS-20 officer of Police Services of Pakistan, presently posted as Director General National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), under the interior ministry, it terms of Section 29(3) of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 amended vide Section 6 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime (amendment) Act,2025 and under Section 10 of the Civil Servant Act, 1973 is transferred and directed to report to establishment division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Waqaruddin Syed was appointed as the first NCCIA DG on April 5, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025