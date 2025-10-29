‘Justice Jahangiri’s degree’: Justice Soomro of IHC recuses himself from hearing case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro recused himself on Tuesday from hearing the case concerning the eligibility of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, following a dispute over the authenticity of his law degree.

The controversy began in July of last year, when a complaint about Justice Jahangiri’s allegedly forged law degree was submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council.

That was followed by a petition challenging his appointment, filed in the IHC later that year. The case centres on a letter circulating on social media, purportedly from the University of Karachi’s Controller of Examinations, which casts doubt on the legitimacy of the judge’s degree.

On Tuesday, a two-judge bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Soomro, heard a miscellaneous application from the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) seeking to be added as a party in the case.

However, during the proceedings, Justice Soomro recused himself, leading to the dissolution of the bench and the adjournment of the hearing.

Justice Soomro’s decision follows the reconstitution of a division bench hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Mian Dawood, which challenges the validity of Justice Jahangiri’s LLB degree. Initially, Justice Mohammad Azam Khan had been part of the bench led by Justice Dogar.

Justice Jahangiri is among five judges who have contested the transfer of IHC Chief Justice Dogar and two other judges, including Justice Soomro and Justice Mohammad Asif, to the IHC.

In its application, the IBA argued that a fair and transparent adjudication of the case was impossible without its involvement.

The bar emphasised that the issue was of fundamental importance to both the legal community and the rule of law, stating that it has historically played a key role in defending constitutional principles and judicial independence.

The bar also argued that it is legally mandated to protect its members’ interests and uphold the integrity and ethical standards of the legal profession.

“The Islamabad Bar is committed to shielding the judiciary from attacks, whether internal or external, and ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution,” the IBA stated.

In September, a division bench led by Justice Dogar issued an interim order barring Justice Jahangiri from performing his judicial duties.

However, the Supreme Court suspended the order on 29 September, with a five-member bench declaring the IHC’s ruling null and void.

The court stated that no sitting judge could be barred from judicial duties through a high court’s interim order.

Advocate Dawood’s petition seeks a writ of quo warranto – a legal remedy challenging the authority of someone holding office – against Justice Jahangiri.

The petition contends that his LLB degree from KU is invalid, questioning the legitimacy of his entire legal career and judicial appointment.

The petition also highlights discrepancies in the KU’s enrolment records, including conflicting enrolment numbers for Justice Jahangiri’s LLB Part-I and Part-II examinations. KU has previously stated that it is impossible for a student to have two separate enrolment numbers for the same programme.

