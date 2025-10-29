BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

0.6m quakes operating in Sindh, minister told

Recorder Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: A meeting on the alarming rise of HIV cases across Sindh was chaired by Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, in which all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from across the province attended virtually, while CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Ahsan Qavi, Secretary Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Dur-e-Naz, and Additional Director CDC participated physically.

The minister was briefed that more than 600,000 quack doctors are operating in Sindh, 40 percent of them in Karachi alone. There are currently 3,995 registered HIV-positive children in the province, including 1,144 in Larkana, 509 in Shikarpur, 256 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 228 in Mirpurkhas, while dozens of cases exist in every district.

Officials further informed that the spread of HIV in Sindh has reached an extremely alarming situation. Major causes include unregulated and unethical medical practices, unsafe blood transfusions, illegal clinics, unregistered blood banks, re-use and repackaging of syringes, contaminated injections, cannula centres, reuse of razors by barbers, sale of hospital waste, unscreened blood, and unsafe dental tools.

Dr Pechuho issued strict directives to all SSPs and DCs to immediately shut down illegal health facilities and take decisive action against quackery and unsafe medical practices, stating, “There will be zero tolerance; no recommendation or political pressure will be entertained. If an MNA or MPA tries to intervene, inform me — I will handle them myself.”

She ordered mandatory screening of pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission, and instructed Sindh Healthcare Commission and police to ensure that sealed healthcare units are not allowed to re-open. Those violating sealing orders must be arrested.

The minister also directed that sale of hospital waste must be stopped immediately, and a complete list of licensed blood banks be issued, while unregistered blood banks should be closed without delay. She warned that compromised blood screening poses a deadly risk, while unhygienic dental procedures, unsafe circumcision practices, and exposure to infected waste put thousands of children — especially garbage pickers — at risk.

Dr Pechuho stressed that people using drugs and other vulnerable groups must not be harassed, but supported through awareness and prevention, as they are patients deserving medical protection, not exploitation.

She instructed the Sindh Healthcare Commission to strengthen oversight at the district level and warned that de-sealing of facilities involved in illegal medical practices will not be tolerated. Joint action by police, district administrations, health officials, and CBOs is critical to containing the crisis.

“Sindh Government stands like a wall against the spread of HIV,” Dr Pechuho asserted. “No one will be allowed to jeopardize public health.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho HIV cases quack doctors Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare

Comments

200 characters

0.6m quakes operating in Sindh, minister told

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories