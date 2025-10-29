0.6m quakes operating in Sindh, minister told

KARACHI: A meeting on the alarming rise of HIV cases across Sindh was chaired by Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, in which all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from across the province attended virtually, while CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Ahsan Qavi, Secretary Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Dur-e-Naz, and Additional Director CDC participated physically.

The minister was briefed that more than 600,000 quack doctors are operating in Sindh, 40 percent of them in Karachi alone. There are currently 3,995 registered HIV-positive children in the province, including 1,144 in Larkana, 509 in Shikarpur, 256 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 228 in Mirpurkhas, while dozens of cases exist in every district.

Officials further informed that the spread of HIV in Sindh has reached an extremely alarming situation. Major causes include unregulated and unethical medical practices, unsafe blood transfusions, illegal clinics, unregistered blood banks, re-use and repackaging of syringes, contaminated injections, cannula centres, reuse of razors by barbers, sale of hospital waste, unscreened blood, and unsafe dental tools.

Dr Pechuho issued strict directives to all SSPs and DCs to immediately shut down illegal health facilities and take decisive action against quackery and unsafe medical practices, stating, “There will be zero tolerance; no recommendation or political pressure will be entertained. If an MNA or MPA tries to intervene, inform me — I will handle them myself.”

She ordered mandatory screening of pregnant women to prevent mother-to-child transmission, and instructed Sindh Healthcare Commission and police to ensure that sealed healthcare units are not allowed to re-open. Those violating sealing orders must be arrested.

The minister also directed that sale of hospital waste must be stopped immediately, and a complete list of licensed blood banks be issued, while unregistered blood banks should be closed without delay. She warned that compromised blood screening poses a deadly risk, while unhygienic dental procedures, unsafe circumcision practices, and exposure to infected waste put thousands of children — especially garbage pickers — at risk.

Dr Pechuho stressed that people using drugs and other vulnerable groups must not be harassed, but supported through awareness and prevention, as they are patients deserving medical protection, not exploitation.

She instructed the Sindh Healthcare Commission to strengthen oversight at the district level and warned that de-sealing of facilities involved in illegal medical practices will not be tolerated. Joint action by police, district administrations, health officials, and CBOs is critical to containing the crisis.

“Sindh Government stands like a wall against the spread of HIV,” Dr Pechuho asserted. “No one will be allowed to jeopardize public health.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025