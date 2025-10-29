Standard Chartered showcases ‘Straight2Bank’

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan held an exclusive client session to showcase its flagship digital banking platform Straight2Bank alongside a presentation from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on RAAST, the country’s instant payment system.

The event highlighted the Bank’s payment capabilities, and how seamless integration between the two platforms is enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiency, transparency and inclusivity in digital transactions.

Straight2Bank is the Bank’s comprehensive banking platform for corporate clients providing a single, secure interface for cash, trade and transactions across markets.

The platform has a simplified user interface, designed for mobility and provides clients with real-time visibility and control over their financial operations helping them enhance liquidity management and improve operational agility. With advanced business analytics, integration with a client’s ERP system and robust cybersecurity, the platform simplifies treasury operations, and supports smarter, date-driven decision making across markets.

Through product capability demonstrations Standard Chartered showcased the breadth of Straight2Bank’s capabilities and how it helps businesses in Pakistan digitise their payment and collection processes. Our integration with RAAST further enhances these capabilities by providing instant settlement, interoperability and low-cost transactions across the national payment network.

Uzair Kapadia, Head, Cash Products, Middle East & Africa, Standard Chartered stated, “Straight2Bank embodies our dedication to simplifying complexity and ensuring the secure and efficient management of our clients' financial operations, enabling them to focus on growth rather than process.

At Standard Chartered, we are committed to driving digital transformation within Pakistan’s financial ecosystem. Our integration with RAAST through Straight2Bank merges the Bank’s global transaction banking expertise with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision for a digital economy, providing our clients with fast, secure, and efficient payment solutions.”

The showcase reinforced how the Bank’s global expertise combined with local partnerships is supporting Pakistan’s journey towards a more connected economy.

