Parliament Lodges: Speaker directs completion of 104 Family Suites Project

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has directed that the 104 Family Suites Project at the Parliament Lodges be completed within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring transparency, accountability, and optimal utilization of public resources.

The Speaker directed the concerned authorities to identify and remove all administrative and technical hurdles obstructing the timely completion of the project.

“There is a need to prioritize the completion of 104 family suites for Parliamentarians, and the project must be executed with utmost transparency and efficient utilization of public funds. The best use of national resources is a collective responsibility, and all concerned departments must work diligently to avoid further delays,” the Speaker expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding overseeing the construction of the 104 family suites in Parliament House, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah was also present in the meeting.

The NA Speaker said that the construction of these family suites is aimed at addressing the acute shortage of official residences for Senators and Members of the National Assembly. He noted that the growing demand for accommodation has created difficulties for parliamentarians, and the timely completion of this project would significantly ease the pressure on existing housing facilities.

Expressing concern over the repeated delays in the project, the Speaker pointed out that such postponements have resulted in a substantial increase in the overall cost. He remarked that unnecessary delays not only burden the national exchequer but also erode public trust in development initiatives.

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining high construction standards and ensuring proper ventilation in all residential units. He instructed that all essential facilities must be incorporated during the design and execution phases to provide a comfortable living environment for future residents. He reiterated that no compromise should be made on quality, safety, or transparency at any stage of the project.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Senate Secretariat, and the National Assembly Secretariat. The participants reviewed the progress of the project in detail and discussed strategies to accelerate its completion in line with the directives of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

