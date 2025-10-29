BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-29

SECP holds roundtable on ‘Future of Takaful in Pakistan’

Press Release Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 06:54am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a roundtable discussion in Karachi titled “The Future of Takaful in Pakistan.”

The event was part of the SECP’s ‘Insured Pakistan’ five-year strategic plan. The half-day session brought together Shariah advisors, international insurance brokers (AON and Guy Carpenter), and insurance industry representatives to promote the development of the Takaful sector.

Led by the SECP’s Insurance Division under the guidance of Commissioner Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, the initiative aimed to identify policy and regulatory measures to enhance the Takaful industry’s market share and promote Shariah-compliant financial inclusion, thereby contributing to economic growth and ongoing regulatory reforms.

In his welcome address, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, Commissioner of Insurance, appreciated the participants’ active engagement and emphasized the importance of collective ownership in driving the transition toward Takaful.

He reaffirmed the SECP’s commitment to providing a facilitative regulatory environment and extended full support to the industry for implementing the future roadmap.

Mufti Ehsan Waqar, a member of the SECP’s Shariah Advisory Board, highlighted the importance of transitioning to Shariah-compliant insurance in light of recent constitutional reforms. He outlined key industry challenges and urged both the SECP and market participants to collaborate on developing clear guidelines to facilitate this transition.

The SECP team outlined the Takaful sector’s key challenges and strategic priorities, while also highlighting its broader efforts to promote Islamic finance across the financial industry.

Representatives of the Insurance Association of Pakistan identified potential issues, including the limited availability of re-Takaful capacity, the conversion of conventional insurance products, and the support required from the regulator and government to address them.

Representatives from international insurance brokers shared valuable insights on global reinsurance and re-Takaful trends, outlining challenges and opportunities for Pakistan’s Takaful sector in aligning with international best practices.

The roundtable concluded with an open discussion where participants shared their perspectives on the way forward. The discussion focused on addressing re-Takaful capacity challenges, fostering innovation, strengthening industry capabilities, and promoting greater market collaboration. Industry representatives commended the SECP’s proactive approach and reaffirmed their commitment to collectively advancing the Takaful industry, contributing to the vision of a fully insured Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Insurance insurance sector Takaful sector Future of Takaful in Pakistan’

Comments

200 characters

SECP holds roundtable on ‘Future of Takaful in Pakistan’

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories