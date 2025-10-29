SAU, Dalda Foundation sign MoU to expand oil palm research

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and the Dalda Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen and expand collaborative research on Oil Palm cultivation in Sindh marking a significant step toward import substitution, agricultural innovation, and rural economic development.

The MoU, signed at the SAU Senate Hall, aims to continue and scale up the successful Oil Palm Pilot Project previously launched. The project will be implemented at the Latif Farm Site (6 acres) in Tandojam, focusing on developing sustainable models for commercial-scale Oil Palm plantations in the coastal belt of Sindh.

In the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Engr. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, the MoU was formally signed by Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Director ORIC at SAU, and Virender Kumar, Project Manager (Agriculture) at Dalda Foundation. The signing ceremony was attended by Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Focal Person Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Director Business Incubation Center Dr. Muhammad Saleem Sarki, along with senior faculty members and project experts.

Under the agreement, SAU will manage the farm, conduct advanced research trials, and evaluate the economic feasibility of domestic Oil Palm production to reduce Pakistan’s dependency on edible oil imports. The project will also explore pollination dynamics, intercropping models with banana and other crops, and introduce tissue culture technologies for cloning and large-scale distribution of Oil Palm plants among farmers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that the partnership reflects the University’s commitment to fostering academia–industry linkages and driving research-based agricultural transformation.

“Oil Palm cultivation can play a vital role in ensuring national food security and strengthening the edible oil sector. Through applied research and industrial collaboration, we aim to turn challenges into opportunities for our farmers,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025