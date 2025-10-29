SAPM upgrading quality of Pakistani marble

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan has emphasised that the government is committed to upgrading the quality of Pakistani marble to meet international benchmarks, which would not only boost exports but also increase foreign exchange earnings.

He said this on Tuesday at a meeting with the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) officials, which focused on discussions regarding the quality and export potential of marble produced in Pakistan, with comparisons to international standards, including those maintained by Italian marbles.

Khan highlighted that Pakistan’s marble industry possesses immense untapped potential and can play a vital role in strengthening the national economy through enhanced exports.

The SAPM further stated that the development of the marble industry would create thousands of employment opportunities, supporting both industrial growth and local livelihoods. He underlined the importance of adopting modern technology and innovative techniques to improve the quality and efficiency of marble production.

Khan directed the PASDEC to prepare a comprehensive plan within one week aimed at improving the quality, productivity, and global competitiveness of Pakistan’s marble industry.

In their briefing, PASDEC officials informed that Pakistan has the potential to increase the stone exports to USD 2 billion from the current level of USD 48 million, for which government assistance is required.

According to PASDEC, so far a total of 135 mines across Pakistan have adopted mechanised mining techniques under a national drive to modernise the country’s marble and granite industry, significantly cutting material wastage and improving production efficiency.

According to officials, the shift toward mechanised quarrying has reduced waste from nearly 85 percent to about 45 percent, while attractingRs1.16 billion in combined public-private investment. The modernisation drive, spearheaded by the PASDEC, has introduced technology-based extraction methods and skill-development initiatives aimed at enhancing product quality and boosting exports.

The PASDEC officials said that the company has so far assisted 135 operational mines in adopting modern quarrying equipment, with training support from provincial mineral departments, donor agencies, and international partners.

The cumulative investment of Rs1.16 billion has financed machinery pools, skill-building programmes, and technology upgrades across the country’s major stone belts.

The mechanisation programme has also generated more than 800 technical and non-technical jobs, both directly and indirectly, especially in less-developed districts, including the newly merged areas of the former FATA.

In these regions, project activities have provided alternative income sources and new business opportunities to local communities. The PASDEC’s transition plan has helped transform traditional blasting-based mining into controlled cutting of standardized “square blocks,” a practice widely used in international markets. The improvement in block quality has strengthened Pakistan’s ability to meet export standards in countries such as China, Korea, and Italy, where demand for processed marble and granite continues to rise.

