LB elections: Punjab govt assures full cooperation to ECP

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has ensured the Punjab government’s full cooperation with the Election Commission for conducting the local body elections.

“The Punjab government will fulfil its responsibilities under the instructions of the Election Commission,” he said while chairing a meeting held on Tuesday to review the process of demarcation for holding local bodies elections in Punjab. Special Secretary Local Government Arshad Baig briefed the Minister on the departmental preparations.

On this occasion, directing the Election Commission to be briefed on the new Local Government Act, Rafique said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered to complete the demarcation process soon. “The Punjab Local Government Department will complete the preparation of relevant rules under the new law within the time frame,” he pledged.

