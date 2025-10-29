BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PTI opposes sending troops to Gaza

Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday hit out at the government, making it clear that any move to send troops to Gaza without consulting Parliament or the jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan is outright unacceptable.

In a blunt statement, PTI demanded an urgent clarification from the federal government over reports of potential troop deployments to Gaza.

The party warned that if such a proposal is indeed being considered, the government must involve all stakeholders, especially the opposition, in the decision-making process.

“As the largest representative political party in the country, we [PTI] are not prepared to accept any decisions made in secrecy. We demand an unequivocal explanation from the government about whether this move is under serious consideration,” PTI’s statement read.

The party underscored that sending Pakistani troops into a foreign conflict is a matter of grave national significance that can’t be decided behind closed doors.

PTI insisted the government must engage in transparent, inclusive consultations with Parliament, the nation, and all political leadership, including Imran Khan, before making any such move.

PTI further warned the government to refrain from any backdoor, opaque decisions on this sensitive issue, stressing that the nation deserves to know the full facts before any action is taken.

