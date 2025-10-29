Marine tourism: Pakistan, Sri Lanka to explore joint ventures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore joint ventures in marine tourism, recognising the immense potential of their vast coastlines and rich marine biodiversity to boost sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity.

During a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister for Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Niroshan Rathnayake, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry proposed enhanced marine tourism collaboration between the two nations.

Chaudhry highlighted that marine industries, including fisheries and tourism, play a crucial role in supporting livelihoods, especially in developing countries. “The economic living of nearly three billion people depends on the ocean economy, most of whom reside in developing regions,” he said.

Citing recent global studies, he noted that coastal and marine tourism generates about 6.5 million jobs worldwide, with the ocean economy projected to grow by 3.5 percent annually. “By 2030, marine and coastal tourism will become the largest value-added component of the marine economy, accounting for up to 26 percent of total production,” he added.

Pakistan, with a 1000-kilometer coastline, is focusing on developing its coastal and marine tourism sectors by promoting harbour cruises, recreational fishing, yachting, and maritime heritage tourism, particularly around Gwadar and Karachi, to diversify its blue economy.

The minister proposed initiatives such as joint marine tourism routes or packages linking key coastal destinations in both countries, along with enhanced ferry services, cultural exchanges, and coordinated marketing campaigns.

Sri Lankan Minister Rathnayake welcomed the proposal, saying his country’s well-established marine tourism infrastructure could complement Pakistan’s emerging coastal tourism market. “This cooperation could expand mutual tourism growth, increase regional visitor traffic, and promote our shared marine and cultural assets,” he noted.

He said Sri Lanka had recently launched a Marine Tourism Roadmap to strengthen its coastal economy through eco-friendly tourism zones and upgraded infrastructure in areas such as Kalpitiya, Trincomalee, Mannar, and Jaffna.

Junaid Chaudhry added that growing interest in organized tour packages from Pakistan to Sri Lanka underscores the need for better connectivity and tourism synergies. “Marine tourism cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka can capitalize on established and emerging coastal strengths to create sustainable economic benefits,” he said.

Both ministers agreed that enhanced collaboration in this niche tourism sector could generate employment, promote marine conservation, and support sustainable coastal development, contributing significantly to the regional blue economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025