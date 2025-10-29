BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Pakistan minister Ahsan Iqbal says next-gen internet & satellite service is here

Naveed Butt Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated Pakistan’s high-speed internet and commercial satellite service, calling it a historic milestone towards a digitally connected and economically strong Pakistan.

Addressing as chief guest to PakSat-MM1 Satellite Internet Service (HTS) event, the minister said that the progress of any civilization depends on its mastery of space technology, adding that the Holy Quran enjoins Muslims to explore and harness the universe. “Unfortunately, we have confined ourselves to mastering mosques instead of mastering the universe,” he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal said that space technology forms one of the core pillars of the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision, aimed at making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced. He noted that Pakistan has launched four satellites in the past two years, and has now acquired the capability to provide internet services through its own satellite.

“We are laying the foundation of a connected Pakistan through a combination of fiber optics, 5G, and commercial satellites,” he said, adding that the government’s E-Pakistan initiative seeks to connect young people from every corner of the country to global opportunities.

The minister emphasized that linking every school and health center to broadband internet is a top priority of the government. He said that the digital economy will create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for the youth, describing E-Pakistan as the backbone of a modern digital economy.

“Internet is no longer just a means of communication — it is the fundamental infrastructure of production and innovation,” he asserted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring high-speed internet access for every citizen, including those in remote areas through satellite internet.

Ahsan Iqbal also announced that Pakistan’s first astronaut will travel to space in 2026, marking a new chapter in the nation’s scientific and technological journey.

He concluded that E-Pakistan is not merely a slogan, but the foundation of a modern economy and governance system, designed to equip the nation for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

