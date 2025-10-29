Minister emphasises empowered local govts for democracy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has said that democracy can only be strengthened through empowered local governments, effective performance, transparency, and genuine representation of the people.

Addressing the National Conference on “Social Democracy: Local and Global Dimensions,” on Tuesday, the minister highlighted that the survival of democracy depends on performance, representation, and transparency.

He said that the government’s initiative “Uraan Pakistan” represents a vision to make the country economically strong and self-reliant. He stressed that democracy cannot be strengthened without empowered local governments, calling for greater decentralization to ensure effective governance and citizen participation.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored that providing equal opportunities for women and youth remains a top national priority, emphasizing inclusive growth and social justice as the foundation of social democracy.

He described transparent accountability as an essential and permanent feature of a functioning democracy, noting that the government is leveraging digitalization to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance. He said that Pakistan’s first digital census as a milestone project under the vision of e-Pakistan.

Highlighting international cooperation, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that strengthening partnership with Germany is a key element of Pakistan’s national policy.

He further stated that democracy must adapt to the transformations of the 21st century, as the 20th-century democratic model is failing globally. “People today are more informed and empowered,” he said, adding that reforms based on public participation and inclusion are essential to sustain democracy in modern times.

