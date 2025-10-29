BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Minister emphasises empowered local govts for democracy

Naveed Butt Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has said that democracy can only be strengthened through empowered local governments, effective performance, transparency, and genuine representation of the people.

Addressing the National Conference on “Social Democracy: Local and Global Dimensions,” on Tuesday, the minister highlighted that the survival of democracy depends on performance, representation, and transparency.

He said that the government’s initiative “Uraan Pakistan” represents a vision to make the country economically strong and self-reliant. He stressed that democracy cannot be strengthened without empowered local governments, calling for greater decentralization to ensure effective governance and citizen participation.

Ahsan Iqbal underscored that providing equal opportunities for women and youth remains a top national priority, emphasizing inclusive growth and social justice as the foundation of social democracy.

He described transparent accountability as an essential and permanent feature of a functioning democracy, noting that the government is leveraging digitalization to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance. He said that Pakistan’s first digital census as a milestone project under the vision of e-Pakistan.

Highlighting international cooperation, Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that strengthening partnership with Germany is a key element of Pakistan’s national policy.

He further stated that democracy must adapt to the transformations of the 21st century, as the 20th-century democratic model is failing globally. “People today are more informed and empowered,” he said, adding that reforms based on public participation and inclusion are essential to sustain democracy in modern times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal democracy Planning Minister local governments

Comments

200 characters

Minister emphasises empowered local govts for democracy

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories