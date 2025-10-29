BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Store management system: LHC introduces modern SOPs

Recorder Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court under the directives of Chief Justice Miss Aalia Neelum introduced modern Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) aimed to enhance transparency and efficiency in its store management system.

A LHC statement issued on Tuesday said the Court’s efforts to modernize its administrative systems will not only benefit the institution but also serve as a model for other judicial institutions. By leveraging technology and promoting digital governance, the Court is targeting to achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability in its operations, the statement said.

It said, a customized digital computer programme will be used to maintain a comprehensive digital record of all store items, ensuring better inventory management and accountability.

The statement said that this initiative is expected to result in significant savings of valuable national resources by reducing waste, ensuring timely utilization of items, and promoting transparency in procurement, storage, and distribution.

This move demonstrates the court’s commitment to embracing digital governance and modernizing its administrative processes, the statement concluded.

