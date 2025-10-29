BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.39%)
DCL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
DGKC 232.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.15%)
FCCL 52.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-3.04%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GCIL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
HUBC 208.13 Decreased By ▼ -4.64 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.29%)
KOSM 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-7.42%)
MLCF 94.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.79%)
NBP 201.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.99%)
PAEL 51.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.18%)
PIAHCLA 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 186.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-2.25%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.87%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.49%)
PTC 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.9%)
SNGP 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.91%)
SSGC 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.82%)
TELE 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.04%)
TREET 31.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.26%)
TRG 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.29%)
BR100 16,737 Decreased By -282.2 (-1.66%)
BR30 52,957 Decreased By -1213.6 (-2.24%)
KSE100 160,101 Decreased By -2062.8 (-1.27%)
KSE30 48,859 Decreased By -559.2 (-1.13%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-29

Bangladesh HC delegation, Minister visit SECP

Press Release Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Bangladesh High Commission visited the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) headquarters Tuesday to discuss mutual cooperation, knowledge sharing, and future regular contact between the two nations’ financial regulators.

The delegation was led by Dr Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, Special Assistant (State Minister) to the Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh, and included Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan. The SECP Chairperson, Akif Saeed, Commissioner Abdul Rahman Warraich, and other senior management members received the delegates.

The discussions focused on mechanisms to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regulatory cooperation. Both sides underscored the importance of knowledge sharing and leveraging collective expertise to foster robust and resilient financial systems. They agreed to establish regular contact to sustain momentum on initiatives of mutual interest, thereby contributing to both countries’ economic development.

The SECP team provided an overview of its recent regulatory reforms, highlighting initiatives to improve the ease of doing business, enhance market transparency, and promote investor protection in Pakistan.

Chowdhury appreciated the SECP’s efforts and reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing financial sector cooperation. The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to deepen economic and financial ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Pakistan and Bangladesh Bangladesh HC financial regulators

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh HC delegation, Minister visit SECP

Inflation may go up further: Real GDP growth now likely to stay at 3pc: World Bank

Pakistan, KSA agree to launch Economic Cooperation Framework

Oil edges up on US crude inventory draw

Trump says Gaza ceasefire holds, Israel has right to hit back if attacked

73pc members’ recommendation: Pakistan a viable place for FDI: OICCI survey

Solar energy uptake: CCP set to conduct study to uncover snags

PM says reliance on loans weakens economy

LCIA proceedings in GoP-SHPL case: PPIB files Rs1.52bn expense claims

Halal meat exports to Malaysia: Inter-ministerial meeting reviews complaints

Nepra imposes Rs100m fines on four Discos

Read more stories