Cargo operations: PIA inks agreement with Riyadh Air

Recorder Report Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:11am

KARACHI: PIA has entered into an agreement with Riyadh Air for cargo operations. In view of the exceptional and growing demand for air cargo, PIA has signed a Cargo Agreement with Riyadh Air for enhancing air cargo operations.

Under the agreement cargo from Pakistan and London will be transported to Riyadh and then onwards to final destinations through both airlines’ network. The agreement will be effective from 29th October.

This Cargo agreement will not only benefit PIA by increasing their number of destinations for cargo deliveries, it will also augment cargo revenue and meet the growing demand for air cargo.

PIA already has a cargo agreement with British Airways under which approximately 1,000 tons of cargo is transported to United Kingdom. The airline is making efforts to increase its Cargo Business from Pakistan as well as other destinations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

